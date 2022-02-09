Hamilton Tickets Go On Sale For Louisville Monday. Here’s What You Need To Know

We know you’ve been waiting and your chance is almost here. Hamilton tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 14!

This week, producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Louisville announced that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public at the beginning of next week. The sale will start at 10 a.m. at www.kentuckyperfromingarts.org or www.ticketmaster.com. The tickets are available for the June 7-19 performances.

A maximum of nine tickets can be purchased per account. Prices for tickets will range from $59 to $199 plus fees. A few premium seats will be available, and those will be priced at $249. The most exciting news? There will be a lottery available for 40 $10 seats for each performance. Details for that will be announced closer to the event date.

In a release, Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Louisville engagement should be made through kentuckyperformingarts.org and ticketmaster.com.”

For those who don’t know, Hamilton tells the story of America in the past, but through the eyes of modern America. It takes the story of American “founding” father Alexander Hamilton and gives the audience a musical journal that has had a major impact on theater and the audiences who’ve experienced Hamilton. The award-winning score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and, of course, Broadway.

From a news release:

“With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.”

For information on HAMILTON, visit: