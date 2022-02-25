Get In Loser, The ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Is Coming To Louisville In March

How was your weekend? “Did you have an awesome time? Did you drink awesome shooters, listen to awesome music, and then just sit around and soak up each other’s awesomeness?”

Well, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and on March 22, “Mean Girls” will open on Broadway in Louisville. Tickets are on sale now through the Kentucky Performing Arts Website or Ticketmaster.

“Mean Girls” is based on Tina Fey’s book and screenplay. Music is by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The play is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. “Mean Girls” first hit Broadway back in 2018 and received rave reviews.

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping,” and to see this show. If you’re not familiar, the story goes like this:

“Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.”

“Mean Girls” will run for eight shows from March 22-27. Get your tickets now… but, “You can’t sit with us.”

If you’re a teenage writer and are interested in reviewing the show, there might be a really great opportunity for you here:

For young writers and arts enthusiasts, there’s a free opportunity to attend and write a review about the production. To participate, you must:

• Attend the workshop by Arts Angle Vantage (formerly Arts Bureau Edge), receive guidance from professional journalists and meet others who share your interests.

• Apply now. (There are limited slots and the application deadline is 11 p.m., Thursday, March 10.)

