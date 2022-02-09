Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy And Matt Sweeney Schedule Superwolves Concert In Louisville

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Matt Sweeney are going on tour to promote their new album, "Superwolves."

The folk-rock supergroup featuring renowned local singer-songwriter Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and ace guitarist Matt Sweeney — who released the excellent 2021 album Superwolves — has added a Louisville date to their current tour.

On March 9, they’re set to play a show at The Chapel of St. Philip on Woodbine Street, with Jacob Duncan opening. Ticket details are not available at this time, but a post that was shared on St. Philip’s Facebook page on Tuesday said that information will be shared as soon as possible. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required for entry.

Southgate House in Newport was previously the only Kentucky stop on the band’s February to April tour that takes them through the Midwest and out to Colorado and New Mexico.

The 2021 Superwolves album was the follow-up to a collaborative album between the two musicians 16 years prior titled Superwolf. The band plays versatile and deep music that tends to be existential and haunting — meaning they found the perfect venue.

Stay tuned for more details.

