Black Garden History Expert Abra Lee To Share Her Green Thumb At Waterfront Botanical Gardens This Week

Abra Lee is a horticulturist, writer and historian whose expertise is Black American garden history.

This Friday night at the Graeser Family Education Center at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, the Friday Night speaker series will continue with Abra Lee.

Abra Lee is a horticulturist, writer and historian who is focused on researching and writing about Black American garden history. She has worked as the landscape manager at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and as a horticulturist at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Her first book, “Conquer the Soil: Black America and the Untold Stories of Our Country’s Gardeners, Farmers and Growers,” will be published later in the year.

Lee’s talk is part of a Waterfront Botanical Gardens series that shares the “historic and extraordinary horticultural legacy of some of our nation’s greatest agrarians, artists, writers, photographers, educators, and florists.” This conversation will touch on these deep subjects and help create understanding about the many contributions to the American garden and horticultural landscape. Of course, there will be plenty of plant talk! Register on the website.

There will be a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres and alcoholic beverages available. The lecture follows and includes time for a Q&A.

Friday Night Speaker Series With Abra Lee

Friday, Feb. 11

waterfrontgardens.org

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

1435 Frankfort Ave.

$40 nonmembers, $30 WBG members (use code WBGMEMBER at checkout) | 6–8:30 p.m.

From a release:

** Due to the ongoing pandemic, this program requires all attendees (regardless of vaccination status) to social distance and wear a face mask. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided. These guidelines may change per local Covid restrictions or CDC recommendations.

In the event of bad weather, the Backup/Snow Date is February 12.