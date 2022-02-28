Activist Accused Of Shooting At Mayoral Candidate Referred To Psychiatric Hospital For Evaluation

Quintez Brown, a prominent local activist, has been charged for the attempted shooting of Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown, the Louisville activist accused of shooting at a Democratic mayoral candidate, has been referred to a psychiatric hospital.

The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted Brown’s $100,000 bond on Feb. 16, saying that he needed mental health help that he couldn’t get in the Metro Department of Corrections.

The order, signed by a judge on Saturday, says that a psychiatrist for Brown has recommended in-patient hospitalization.

The order allows Brown to travel from his residence, where he is on home incarceration, to Our Lady of Peace Hospital in Louisville for an evaluation “to determine whether he should be admitted for treatment.”

If admission to the hospital is recommended, the order allows Brown to stay at the hospital for the duration of treatment. Upon discharge, he is ordered to immediately return to his home.

At Brown’s arraignment, his attorney Rob Eggert said that he believed there were “serious mental issues at play” in Brown’s case.

Brown has been charged with attempted murder and four charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree for the attempted shooting of Craig Greenberg.

Greenberg has said he was at his campaign office on Feb. 14, sitting down for a meeting with four of his staffers, when a man with a gun walked in, aimed directly at him and opened fire.

No one was hurt, but a bullet hit Greenberg’s sweater and shirt.

Police arrested Brown not far from the office. On his person, they say they found a drawstring bag with a 9mm handgun, a handgun case and 9mm magazines, in addition to a loaded magazine in his pants pocket.

Upon Brown’s release from jail, Greenberg said that he had been “traumatized again” by the news.

“If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody,” he said. “We must work together to fix this system.”

Currently, though, there is a mental health crisis in Louisville’s jail. Out of six deaths inside Metro Corrections since November, three have been described as suicides by the jail.

Brown’s mental health had been a concern prior to the Greenberg shooting. Brown, who is a UofL senior, went missing on June 19 of last year, causing widespread concern for his safety. While he was missing, Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said Brown’s family believed he may be going through a “mental health crisis.” A little less than two weeks after he went missing, police and Brown’s family said he had been found. It appeared that Brown had been located in New York City.

