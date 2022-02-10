A Clarksville Haunted House Delivers Valentine’s-themed Thrills This Weekend

If you like your Valentine’s Day fun on the spooky side, Malice Manor in Clarksville has a Valentine’s-themed haunted attraction just for you — and it’s running for only two nights this weekend.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, Malice Manor will host “Blind Date from Hell,” in which the space will turn into a scare attraction themed around romance — well, romance gone wrong, that is.

According to a Facebook event for the attraction, there will be “Black roses, Marriage Certificates, Photo Booth, Cupid, and much more as we fill the halls of Malice Manor with screams and blood! We don’t call it blind date for no reason! The lights are down low and the screams are high.”

“Come navigate the halls with a lighted rose or simply your sense of smell and fear. Our romantic ghouls and gals will be festive as ever with HATE in the air!”

By the way: if you’re feeling especially romantic, you can also get legally married by an ordained scare actor portraying Lord Rancor, one of Malice Manor’s characters, as part of a package that also includes entry to the attraction and a wedding photo. It costs $100 per couple; to book a time slot, contact Malice Manor.

A representative for the scare attraction told LEO that there are still time slots open for Friday and Saturday, but interested couples have to get a marriage license from the Clark County Clerk by the end of the day on Friday.

Malice Manor also hosts annual haunted attractions for some other major holidays: its “Christmas Chaos” in December, plus, of course, its regular Halloween programming in September and October.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission, $40 for an expedited-entry “fast pass” ticket, and $60 for a front of the line pass. You can buy them at this link.

For other, non-scary Valentine’s Day events, LEO has compiled a list which you can find here.

