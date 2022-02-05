5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/4-2/6)

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Va Va Vixens Tunnel of LoVe

Art Sanctuary

$35 | 7-11 p.m.

“A whimsical assortment of music, dance, aerials, burlesque” from the Va Va Vixens, “Louisville’s premier variety & burlesque troupe.” The Vixens will be reforming Tunnel of LoVe every Friday and Saturday through Feb. 19.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5

Romance Run

Big Four Lawn

$29.99 | Noon-5 p.m.

A Valentine’s Day-themed scavenger hunt from your car. You’ll visit businesses across Louisville, helping Cupid match singles. If you can’t make it this Saturday, the Romance Run lasts through Feb. 20.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Logan Street Market

No cover | 5 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. Dung Tran’s Fresh Out The Box outpost will be selling traditional Asian dinners, and Boba Fête will serve tea and lunar pastries. River Lotus Lion Dance will provide the entertainment.

Louisville Jewish Film Festival

Speed Art Museum (and virtual)

Prices vary | 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Jewish Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a live showing of “Neighbours” at Speed cinema, a film that depicts the absurdity of war through the eyes of 6-year-old boy living on the Turkish-Syrian border. There will be both virtual and in person showings of Jewish Films throughout the entire month. On this Saturday, you’ll also be able to stream “Blewish,” “Labyrinth of Peace” and “Sky Raiders.”

SUNDAY, Feb. 6

Naughty Nun Bingo!

Play Louisville

$5 | 7-9 p.m.

Bingo with the Derby City Sisters drag troupe is back! For $5, you’ll get a set of cards. If you bring a non perishable food item for House of Ruth, you’ll get an extra set.

