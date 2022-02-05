5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/11-2/13)

FRIDAY, Feb. 11

Launch Party NuLu Bock Fest

Red Tree

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Prepare for NuLu Bock Fest in March by cramming in some goat snuggles at Red Tree this Friday. There will also be food and drinks for sale, including craft cocktails and Papa Pretzel soft pretzels with a variety of dips.

SATURDAY, Feb. 12

Black Superhero Showcase

Portland Library

Free | 1:30 p.m.

The Black Superhero Showcase at the Portland Library is back with activities spotlighting “some of the media’s most popular and no-so-popular black superheroes.” There will be trivia, a scavenger hunt and a game called Bop the Baddie. Come dressed up as your favorite superhero.

Filthy Gorgeous Be My Valentine!

The Alcove, Jeffersonville, Indiana

No cover | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

A drag and burlesque show is a Valentine’s Day weekend event that works for singles and couples. This is a free show, although you’re encouraged to tip your entertainers and bartenders.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13

Puppy Bowl Parties

Multiple locations

No cover (for humans) | Times vary

The advantage of having two new dog park bars in Louisville? Two puppy bowl parties!

PG&Js on Baxter Ave. is drafting a litter of four Kentucky Humane Society puppers to play and one to be a cheerleader. PJ&Gs staff are ruff-ereeing the game and DJ Phantom will be commentating. The event lasts from 1 to 5 p.m. Stay afterward to watch the human bowl on PJ&Js’ screens.

Over at Club K9 in J-Town, you can sign your dog up to participate in the adorable scrum. Sign-ups start at 1:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 2 p.m.

10th Annual SECOND HALLOWEEN PARTY!

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

While everyone else celebrates Valentine’s Day, the Louisville Gore Club is all about second Halloween. Dress up for this pot-luck party featuring a Ryan Case art pop-up, “nerd drinks” from the bar, giveaways, movies and free popcorn from Baxter Avenue Theaters. There will be a costume contest! A vax card is required for entry.

