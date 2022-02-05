5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/25-2/27)

The Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival kicks off this weekend, and we're prepared to drown in the stuff.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival

LM Sugarbush, LLC, Salem, Indiana

No cover | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Every year, we eagerly await the time when we can travel to the LM Sugarbush factory in Salem, Indiana, for pancakes with maple syrup, maple cinnamon rolls, maple barbecue pork ribs and containers of maple syrup. Well, it’s back. And not only are there plenty of maple (and non maple) food items to eat, there’s also live music, a cowboy show, craft vendors, free tours and games for the kids. The festival continues on into Sunday and, if you miss this weekend, you can go the next.

Mardi Gras & King Cake 10W-40 Release

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | 2-6 p.m.

To celebrate Mardi Gras, Hi-Wire Brewing is having a party and releasing a king cake imperial stout brewed with coffee, chocolate, vanilla, lactose, cinnamon and pecans. If you purchase a full draft pour, you’ll receive a free slice of (real) king cake. And, if you buy a four-pack and find the hidden “baby,” you’ll win a Hi-Wire gift card for $10-$100. The Bleu Phonque will be playing music. Make sure to wear purple, green gold and to bring beads. And, if you’re in the mood for a different Mardi Gras party, Chill BAR, Fourth Street Live, Mile Wide Beer Co. and The Outlook Inn are all hosting their own Saturday night.

National Skating Month FREE Clinic

Iceland Sport Complex

Free | 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Skate for free at this Louisville Skating Academy clinic, which includes 15 minutes of group instruction, open skate, a demonstration from the Louisville River Stars synchronized skating team, free raffles and more. Masks are required.

The Walnut Street Revue

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

$45-$65 | 7:30-11:30 p.m.

It’s a night of music and celebration of the heritage of Old Walnut Street in Louisville. Join musical artists The Unlimited Band, Rob Lee, Michael Johnson, Yvette Nicole, Paulette Johnson and the Soulful Sounds of Tony Fish and the Groove Masters. Special guest Daria Raymore will be there to share the event.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27

Meow Meditation – Easy Level

Lucky Cat Café & Lounge

Donation-based | 5-6 p.m.

Relax on Sunday at the Lucky Cat Café with candle-lit, beginner meditation followed by 30 minutes of kitty playtime and hot tea. Register in advance.

