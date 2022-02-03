3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (2/25-2/27)

Bluegrass meets hip-hop arrives at Headliners this weekend in the form of Gangstagrass.

Friday, Feb. 25

Trapkingkai (EP Release)

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 9 p.m.

Experimental and versatile hip-hop artist Trapkingkai is releasing a sophomore EP, Life Of A Wallflower. There will also be performances from Forrest Gumpshun, Dave.Will.Chris, Westside Jeff and Christopher A Robbins, as well as sounds from $weetboy, Sam Sneed and McKinley.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Shark Sandwich, The Histrionics, Ru Linn and Grim Reef

Zanzabar

$15 | 7 p.m.

It’s a Louisville meets Lexington indie showcase: Louisville’s Shark Sandwich performs direct, chaotic punk that’s magnetic; Louisville’s The Histrionics mix ’60s psychedelia with the bite of ‘90s angst with elements that recall Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Jim Morrison; Lexington’s Ru Linn creates genre-jumping experimental music; Grim Reef leans into grunge, but sounds influenced by several points of the last half century of rock and roll.

Gangstagrass

Headliners Music Hall

$20 | 8 p.m.

Bluegrass meets hip-hop with Gangstagrass, who seamlessly mesh the two styles into something incredibly sharp and original. Katie Didit opens.

