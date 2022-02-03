3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (2/18)

Friday, Feb. 18

EMO NITE

Headliners Music Hall

$16 | 9 p.m.

Emo Nite LA is back in town to provide Louisville millennials with a shot of nostalgia. This concert features special guest William Beckett. Here is a photo set from the last production the company put on in Louisville.

Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

The Flamingo Lounge

$10 | 8 p.m.

If you’re more in the mood for some roots music tonight, go see the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, whose style of bluegrass and folk is deeply rooted in tradition, but still somehow feels contemporary.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Squirrel Flower

Zanzabar

$13 | 7 p.m.

With a direct, heart-on-the-sleeve approach that hits somewhere in between folk and the moment before a rock song erupts into chaos — something like Nirvana’s lighter songs like “Polly” — Squirrel Flower’s songs hit with impact. The project of Ella Williams features careful and subtle experimentation, but is alway captivating.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.