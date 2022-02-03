3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/4-2/6)

Friday, Feb. 4

Air Chrysalis (Miniature Comet Album Release)

Zanzabar

$12 | 7:30 p.m.

With a kaleidoscopic sound that leans into striking shoegaze and emotionally-charged dream-pop, Air Chrysalis is a captivating project that sounds like its influences, but branches out into its own little space of experimental rock. And this show is the release party for the band’s great new album, Miniature Comet. Routine Caffeine and Parister open.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Scott Whitehouse (Album Release)

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 8 p.m.

Scott Whitehouse — of Jack Holiday & The Westerners — is set to release his first solo record, Sad Wolf In Low Res. There will be performances by Scott Whitehouse with Jack Holiday & The Westerners plus friends, Casey Powell Band and Eric McM.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Live Score To “Dog Day Afternoon”

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 8 p.m.

Scott Boice, McKinley Moore, Jake Reber and Charles Rivera provide a live score during a screening of Sidney Lumet’s 1975 crime drama. The dialogue will still be audible.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.