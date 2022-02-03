3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/11-2/13)

Friday, Feb. 11

Super Future, Jason Leech

Galaxie

$10-$15 | 9 p.m.

Through versatile electronic music, Super Future really does live up to the name, creating a futuristic soundscape while experimenting with elements of EDM, hip-hop, pop and even pieces of soul and rock — a slice and dice collage artist for the modern era. Jason Leech, who pulls influence from both classic rock and contemporary electronica, has a sound that’s equally as exciting.

Goose

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tickets start at $34.50 | 8 p.m.

A laid-back stoner rock band that sounds like they were influenced by both the jam band innovators from half a century ago and the more expansive-sounding bands from that early ’00s indie rock revival scene, Goose is soothing and groove-heavy.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Born Cross Eyed

Zanzabar

$15 | 7 p.m.

It’s a weekend heavy on experimental and jam band live performances in Louisville, and this Grateful Dead tribute band is among your options.

