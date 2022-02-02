2 Louisville Restaurants Among The 100 Most Romantic In America, According To OpenTable

Volare is one of the country's most romantic restaurants, according to OpenTable.

OpenTable, an online platform that allows diners to make reservations at restaurants, recently released its 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America list for 2022.

Two Louisville restaurants — Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse and Volare Italian Restaurant — made the cut.

Jeff Ruby’s was also part of the Most Romantic list in 2018.

The unranked list features restaurants from 33 states, but those two were the only ones from Kentucky to make it. OpenTable said that the list comes from “analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners.”

LEO recently put together a list of the 20 most romantic restaurants in Louisville, according to Yelp users.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.