12 Places To Buy A King Cake In Louisville

With the arrival of Mardi Gras next Tuesday, March 1, comes the resurgence of king cakes, the traditional New Orleanian cinnamon roll-esque pastry decked out in purple, green and gold sprinkles and/or beads. Part of the king cake tradition also includes hiding a miniature figure of a baby, meant to represent the infant Jesus, inside the dish.

We’ve rounded up this list of some of the bakers and venues in Louisville who are selling king cakes — and items inspired by them.

Note: most of these, as indicated below, have to be ordered in advance, and premade king cakes tend to go quickly. Call a venue to check availability.

Plehn’s Bakery

3940 Shelbyville Road | plehns.com/mardi-gras/ | 502-896-4438

This popular bakery offers traditional cinnamon and cheese king cakes for $26.95, as well as cookies, cupcakes, cakes and “cookie monsters” decorated in Mardi Gras colors.

Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli

9426 Shelbyville Road | https://heitzmanbakery.com/ | 502-426-7736

This family-favorite bakery’s king cakes tend to go quickly, so make sure you pick up yours while supplies last.

Nord’s Bakery

2118 South Preston St. | www.nordsbakery.biz | (502) 634-0931

This bakery gets plenty of rave reviews on the Louisville subreddit. Their quarter-sheet cakes sell for $16; half-sheet cakes are $32. Call 48 hours in advance to order.

Small Batch Craft Bakery

8308 Croydon Circle | smallbatchlouisville.com/products/new-orleans-king-cake | 502-889-1131

Native New Orleanian Lee Kresovsky makes these king cakes in honor of her hometown. They’re $25 each and available for pickup through March 1; order at the link above.

Chef Melissa Ingram of The Celtic Pig

The Celtic Pig Food Truck | https://www.celticpig.com/ | 408-772-4757

Chef Melissa Ingram offers king cakes for $25 each, which must be ordered in advance — call or text the number above. You have to pick up your order from the Celtic Pig Food Truck, the location of which is announced regularly on the Celtic Pig Facebook page. Ingram told LEO that she’s also offering shrimp and grits, etouffee and jambalaya by the pound.

Kroger

Multiple locations | kroger.com | 1-800-576-4377 (generic number)

The grocery store chain often sells king cakes around this time of year. Check your neighborhood location.

Wiltshire Pantry

1310 East Breckinridge Street | wiltshirepantry.com/shop/product-category/holiday/ | (502) 581-8560

You’ve only got until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 to place your order for one of Wiltshire Pantry’s king cakes, which you have to pick up at the address listed above. Their King Cake with Cream Cheese Filling & Vanilla Icing option costs $35; the Braided King Cake with Bourbon Praline Filling and Caramel Icing is $45.

Sweet Stuff Bakery

323 E. Spring Street New Albany | sweetstuffbakery.com | 812-948-2507

At this New Albany bakery, cinnamon king cakes go for $20 (small) and $27 (large); cream cheese king cakes cost $22 (small) and $30 (large.)

Taylor’s Cajun Meat Company

3306 Plaza Dr Ste 190, New Albany | taylorscajunmeatco.com |(812) 725-0039

It makes sense that a Cajun-inspired butcher shop would also make the most of Mardi Gras season. They’re selling king cakes from Adrienne & Co. Bakery in several flavors: “Bavarian Cream, Chocolate, Strawberry, Pecan Praline, and the newest addition — Maple Bacon.” The cakes start at $25.

Williams Bakery

1051 N Clark Blvd, Clarksville | facebook.com/WilliamsBakery | (812) 284-2867

Also across the river is this “old-fashioned” bakery in Clarksville, whose king cakes go for $35. They’ve got glazed donuts decorated in Mardi Gras colors, too.

Hi-Five Doughnuts

1011 E Main St | hifivedoughnuts.com | (502) 409-5584

Speaking of donuts: Hi-Five is once again offering their jumbo king cake donuts (not traditional king cakes, to be clear) for $25. (Call ahead to place your order.) If those aren’t your thing, they’ve also got regular donuts covered in purple, green and gold sprinkles.

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

642 Baxter Avenue | hiwirebrewing.com/louisville | (502) 717-4500

Last but not least is this also-not-a-literal-king-cake “King Cake,” which is actually a seasonal stout from Hi-Wire Brewing. They’ll be re-releasing it at a party at their taproom this Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drink contains “coffee, chocolate, vanilla, lactose, cinnamon & pecans,” and they’ll continue the “baby” tradition with a sticker hidden on some of their 4-packs.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.