10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (2/7-2/11)

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

Spoken Word

Black Jockeys Lounge

No cover | 5 p.m.

No experience is needed to participate int his spoken word night at the Black Jockeys Lounge.

Wednesdays With: Shark Sandwich & Routine Caffeine

The Wiggle Room

$5 | 8 p.m.

A budget show at a new bar with solid local musicians — it’s a good opportunity to venture out and experience something that’s not that same old routine. The lineup is great, with the energetic punk of Shark Sandwich, the golden indie rock of Routine Caffeine and Roy G. Biv DJing.

THURSDAY, Feb. 10

Fairness Rally and Lobby

Kentucky Capitol, Frankfort

Free | 8:30 a.m.

Kentucky Fairness floods the state capitol for the day to campaign for LGBTQ+ rights. The day starts with a group meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the Capitol rotunda. Afterward, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., advocates will participate in group lobbying. The day will end with a rally in the rotunda at 1:30 p.m. For a list of Fairness’ stances this year, go here.

Free Online Paint Night ‘Valentines Flare’

Virtual

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

No experience necessary at this free online Valentine’s-themed painting class. BYO supplies or pick them up for $15.

De-Lovely Pianaoke

The Bard’s Town Theatre

No cover | 7:30-10 p.m.

It’s show tune karaoke with live piano accompaniment. The theme of this week’s Pianoke is love, whatever that means to you.

Thunderdome: Hail Satan!

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

Some of the area’s funniest comedians present a set around one theme: Hail Satan! Anything could happen: stand-up, characters, sketches and visual comedy. The audience chooses the winner.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11

Launch Party NuLu Bock Fest

Red Tree

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Prepare for Nulu Bock Fest in March by cramming in some goat snuggles at Red Tree this Friday. There will also be food and drinks for sale, including Papa Pretzel soft pretzels with a variety of dips and craft cocktails.

Valentine’s Day Silent Disco

Hi-Wire Brewing

$5 for headphones | 8 p.m.-midnight

Dancing on your own is no problem even on V-Day at this silent disco party, featuring headphones playing the playlists of three different DJs.

Anemic Royalty / Qwerty / Yellow Cellophane

Kaiju

$5 | 8 p.m.

Three Louisville bands you’ll want to see at Kaiju this Friday: Anemic Royalty (party punk), Qwerty (Midwestern surf rock duo) and Yellow Cellophane (indie bedroom pop).

Jack Holiday and the Westerners / Urameshi / Naptaker

Mag Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.

Louisville hype indie rock band Jack Holiday and the Westerns joins two Lexington outfits: Naptaker and Urameshi (emo/punk/math).

