10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (2/28-3/4)

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Louisville this week.

TUESDAY, March 1

Dairy Kastle Opening

Dairy Kastle

No cover | 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dairy Kastle, the popular ice cream and food stand at 575 Eastern Parkway, is reopening for the season this Tuesday. Eats are cheap at Dairy Kastle, so you’re sure to find something for less than $5.

Sherby 10: Kick-Off Party

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 4-7 p.m.

Sherby is back this year, and the wild, Highlands block party is announcing its entertainment lineup at this kickoff party, which will feature drink specials, giveaways and music from Hot Sauce Brass Band.

Beignet Bash

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-9 p.m.

Get a taste of New Orleans on Mardi Gras this year: Mattingly Edge and Old Louisville Brewery are selling $5 boxes of 10 Cafe du Monde beignets and $3 slices of king cake to benefit Mattingly Edge’s work for people with disabilities.

Reopening Carnevale Party

Gelato Gilberto

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

Gelato Gilberto is reopening for the season with a Carnevale celebration, featuring mask making activities, coloring sheets and traditional Italian Carnevale treats.

Fat Tuesday Celebration

American-Turners Louisville

No cover | 6 p.m.

American-Turners is throwing a free Mardi Gras celebration with music from Old Lou’s Ragtime band, cajun food and hurricanes. Bring your beads and masks.

Tumbao Tuesday Masquerade

Logan Street Market

Donations accepted | 7-10 p.m.

Learn the tumbao at this Mardi Gras masquerade. There will be treats from La Pana Bakery y Cafe as well. The music starts at 7 p.m., the dance lesson is at 7:30 and there will be social dancing until 10 p.m.

Mag Bar Crawfish Boil

Mag Bar

$5 | 8 p.m.

Gorge yourself on Fat Tuesday at this cajun crawfish boil, which you can enjoy with drinks and music. The first batch drops at 8 p.m., with a new one coming in every 45 minutes to an hour afterward.

WEDNESDAY, March 2

80s Week

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | Times vary

Falls City Brewing Co. is throwing it back to the ‘80s all week with four nights of events: ‘80s trvia on Wednesday, ‘80s moves on Thursday, a themed silent disco on Friday and ‘80s cover band Vinyl Richie on Saturday. And, because it’s Falls City, there will also be beer releases and merch drops.

Lee Cole

Northeast Regional Library

Free | 7 p.m.

Author Lee Cole is appearing at the Northeast Regional Library Wednesday evening to promote “Groundskeeping,” his well-reviewed debut novel. His protagonists are two twenty-something writers who enter into a realistic romance at a Kentucky college—but their mix of sharp observations and ambivalent ambitions is handled so well as to readily open into wider concerns. – T.E. Lyons

FRIDAY, March 4

Galactic Sphere / The Cancellations / Freedive

Mag Bar

No cover | 9 p.m.

The Cancellations come from Nashville to play their songs of heartbreak, substance abuse and self-discovery. They’re joined by Freedive and Galactic Sphere.

