10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (2/21-2/25)

MONDAY, Feb. 21

When Past Meets Present: Public Policy & the 21st Century Black Family Fast Class

Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6:30 p.m.

UofL Assistant Professor Kalasia Ojeh “will discuss the history of the Black Family and the 1965 Moynihan Report. That report described the Black family as rooted in problematic pathologies of culture, and these findings (correct or not) influenced research and public discourse on the Black family well into the 21st century.”

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

Galaxie Margarita Week Happy Hour

Galaxie Bar

No cover | 3-6 p.m.

Galaxie Bar is making National Margarita Day this Tuesday into Margarita Week with a different margarita 50% off each day through Feb. 26. The bar is introducing four new specialty margaritas for the week: strawberry-that basil, grilled pineapple-mezcal, watermelon-cucumber-mint, blackberry peach anejo and mango habanero.

2-22-22 Two-Player Gaming Event

Recbar 812, New Albany

Free | 6-9 p.m.

It’s Twosday: The 22nd of the second month in our year 2022. Oh, and it’s on a Tuesday. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Recbar New Albany is hosting a free gaming event on the arcade bar’s two-player games: Super Mario Brothers, the Ninja Turtles arcade game, Mortal Combat, Tekken and more. There will also be food and prizes.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

Hometown *Cumberland Red* Reunion

Hometown Brewing Co.

No cover | 7 p.m.

Hometown Brewing Co. is paying tribute this Wednesday to Cumberland Brewery and its popular Red beer. Come taste Hometown Brewing’s twist on the original beer. If you bring any Cumberland memorabilia with you, you’ll get a free pint.

Living Black History: Reckoning with the Past

Main Library

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Historian Jermaine Fowler, host of The Humanity Archive history podcast, presents this Black history talk where he “looks boldly at our past and forward to the work American still has to do.”

Country Western Wednesdays

Logan Street Market

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Learn how to dance the two-step, and then put your newfound skills to the test afterward during a show from the Kentucky Cowhands.

Wednesdays With: King Kong & Lacey Guthrie

The Wiggle Room

$5 | 8 p.m.

Catch three solid local acts for only $5 at The Wiggle Room this Wednesday: Lacey Guthrie (Twin Limb member creating solid solo work), King Kong (rock) and DJ Terry Fresh with Gross Air.

THURSDAY, Feb. 24

Telenovela Night

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 7 p.m.

The La Casita Center and Planet of the Tapes present Telenovela night. Watch Spanish language soap operas (with subtitles) on Planet of the Tapes’ big screen.

Thursday Comedy Showcase

Aloft Louisville Downtown

Free | 7:30-9 p.m.

Comics from Louisville and around the region will perform at this event: Sara Huntington from Indianapolis, Ian Squints from Cincinnati, Jeremiah Martin from Lexington and James Ferguson and Crystal Phoenix from Louisville.

Belushi acoustically and softly plays to your cats

The Flamingo Lounge

Free | 8 p.m.

Belushi Speed Ball, the local thrash metal rockers known for their wild costume-and-special-effects-filled concerts, are toning it down for one night. This time, they’re playing a free 20-minute-max acoustic show just for cats. (Any humans in attendance must be 21 and up, but cats of all ages are welcome.) Nothing more to it. It’s literally a quiet concert for cats, without “catnip or typical Belushi messes.” All cats must be in a cat carrier. Frontman Vinny Castellano’s beloved cat Stella will be part of the audience — it’d be odd if she weren’t, given that the band released a two-disc album named after her last year.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.