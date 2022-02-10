10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (2/14-2/18)

MONDAY, Feb. 14

Valentine’s at Limón y Sal

Limón y Sal

No cover | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Enjoy live music, craft goodie bags and a new love potion cocktail at Limón y Sal.

Fright Bites – Anti-Valentine’s Day Food Truck Pop-Up

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 5 p.m.

A Valentine’s Day event for those who despise Valentine’s Day. There will be anti-love songs and a visit from the Fright Bites food truck with horror-themed food.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16

Dairy Queen Community Event

Bluegrass Parkway Dairy Queen

Free | 5-7 p.m.

We usually don’t promote corporate chain events on here, but when there’s free ice cream involved, we’ve got to. The Bluegrass Parkway Dairy Queen will be handing out free small Blizzards and cake samples at this community event. There will also be a live cake decorating tutorial and kids stations.

Teddy Abrams and Rachel Grimes Discuss ‘The Blue Hour’

Carmichael’s Bookstore

Free | 7 p.m.

Louisville Orchestra Conductor Teddy Abrams and composer Rachel Grimes discuss Grimes’ new project, “The Blue Hour” — a 75-minute musical work based on the abecedarian poetry of Carolyn Forché. (“The Blue Hour” also features music from female composers Sarah Kirkland Snider, Angelica Negron, Shara Nova and Caroline Shaw.) At this event, Abrams and Grimes will read from Forché’s poetry and talk about the creative process behind composing.

Wednesdays With: Kids Born Wrong & Sunshine

The Wiggle Room

$5 | 8 p.m.

The Wiggle Room continues to host high quality local music on Wednesdays. This week, catch The Kids Born Wrong (noise blues horror destruction), Sunshine and DJ Power & Associates.

THURSDAY, Feb. 17

Spelling Bee(r)

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville

No cover | 5:45-8 p.m.

This adult spelling bee is just like the one you lost at in elementary school, except it’s at a bar and the stakes are higher. The winner receives two passes to Tailspin Ale Fest on March 5 and two shuttle passes from Hi-Wire to the festival. Even if you don’t win, you still might get a prize: There will be a random drawing for tickets for everyone who attends.

Let’s Talk | Bridging the Divide: Changemakers

Frazier History Museum

Free (or $10 donation) | 6-7 p.m.

Louisville changemakers share their vision at this Frazier History Museum talk. Hear from Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League; the Rev. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson, president and CEO of MOLO Village; Andre Guess, present and CEO of Fund for the Arts; Adria Johnson, President and CEO of Metro United Way; and Jean West, president of the Rotary Club of Louisville. Visitors will get access to the Frazier’s West of Ninth Gallery. There will be a virtual option as well.

Comedy Night

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Louisville comedian Sean Smith is joined by Tennah McDonald from Indianapolis, Shawn Braley from Cincinnati and fellow Derby City comedians Thomas Jackson, June Dempsey, Jeff Toy and host Creig Ewing.

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

Elk Hound and Molly’s Midnight Villains

The Grain Haus

$5 | 8 p.m.

Two Louisville bands play on The Grain Haus’ new stage: Elk Hound and Molly’s Midnight Villains (progressive indie folk).

