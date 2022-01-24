You Can Sign Up To Paint On This Portland Wall With No Consequences

If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at painting a mural but never had the wall space to do so safely, now’s your chance.
Louisville Visual Art, a nonprofit headquartered in Portland, recently reopened time slots for “artists of any skill level” to use their LVA Free Wall, an outdoor surface on which local artists can “sketch out [a] vision to scale,” “try spray painting techniques,” or “try out [their painting] skills on a textured wall.”
To sign up, fill out the Google form at this link.
The LVA Free Wall opened last July in collaboration with The Healing Walls Project as a way of making the practices of mural painting and street art safer and more accessible to the public, especially communities of color.