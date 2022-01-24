free wall LVA's free wall, decorated with art from Healing Walls Project artists.Photo via Louisville Visual Art
Arts & Culture

You Can Sign Up To Paint On This Portland Wall With No Consequences

By

If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at painting a mural but never had the wall space to do so safely, now’s your chance.

Louisville Visual Art, a nonprofit headquartered in Portland, recently reopened time slots for “artists of any skill level” to use their LVA Free Wall, an outdoor surface on which local artists can “sketch out [a] vision to scale,” “try spray painting techniques,” or “try out [their painting] skills on a textured wall.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louisville Visual Art (@louisvillevisualart)

To sign up, fill out the Google form at this link.

The LVA Free Wall opened last July in collaboration with The Healing Walls Project as a way of making the practices of mural painting and street art safer and more accessible to the public, especially communities of color.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.