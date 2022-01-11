What Does A State Sound Like? Musicians Try To Capture Indiana In New Album

2 Minutes in Indiana is a project being crowdfunded by the nonprofit Musical Family Tree. It is a project where 20 Indiana artists were asked to create a two-minute instrumental composition that spoke to or captured what it feels like to live in Indiana. Hmm, the sound of the gunshots at the county line come to mind for me.

Anyway, the results of the project were gathered together for this album. The project was recorded in the spring and summer of 2021. The project is currently being crowdfunded, and any profits that are left after covering the cost of the album will be donated to the Musical Family Tree.

The Musical Family Tree is a nonprofit organization with the goal of spreading Indiana music. The mission of the organization is for “all musicians to find their ideal audience…” The group aims to promote, preserve and document the present and past of Indiana’s music. They do this through their, “digital archive, quality blog content, curated shows, videos, physical releases, exclusive recording projects, print zine, and more.”

This album includes Indiana artists such as Jennasen, Mark Tester, Loud Diamond, Rob Funkhouser, Old World, Brice Jones, Dan Johnson, Ben Traub and more. The album is being pressed by Ameliorate Records and has 20 days left on its crowdfunding campaign.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.