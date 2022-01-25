Tomberlin Just Dropped Her First Song In 2 Years. Listen Here

Earlier today, singer-songwriter Tomberlin released her first song in two years with “idkwntht,” a track that’s packed with both introspective melancholy and glimmers of hope.

The last time we heard from Sarah Beth Tomberlin, who has lived in Louisville, was 2020’s EP Projections, which followed her 2018 debut record At Weddings, which made LEO’s 2019 list “50 Important Local Albums

From The Decade.”

“idkwntht” — which breaks out to I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This — frames Tomberlin’s poignant vocals against warm instrumentation and the soft echo of backup singing from Told Slant’s Felix Walworth. Lyrically, it’s both a reflection and mediation.

Via a statement, Tomberlin said, “‘idkwntht’ is a sonic altar of sorts. It’s about taking a moment for remembrance, clarity and setting an intention for what is to come. Kind of like a song version of writing out your intentions on a full moon. holding onto feelings, words, and past versions of ourselves and our behavior only helps when we can examine experiences once we are outside of them. Then we have to let it out, let it go, and try again.”

Listen to the official audio below, and purchase the single and other Tomberlin merchandise via Saddle Creek.

