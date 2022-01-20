This Southern Indiana Hospital Now Has A Naloxone Vending Machine

Members of THRIVE RCO pose in front of Clark Memorial Hospital's new Naloxone vending machine.

Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville is now the site of a 24-hour Naloxone vending machine.

The machine is one of 19 being deployed throughout Indiana in partnership with a nonprofit called Overdose Lifeline and the Indiana state government. Clark Memorial is the first hospital to receive a machine.

The vending machine can carry up to 300 free Naloxone kits, according to Overdose Lifeline. The overdose reversal drug comes with a set of instructions and referrals for treatment.

Scott Memorial Hospital in Scott, County, Indiana is also slated to get one. The vending machines have already been placed in five jails throughout the state.

The program is made possible with federal grant funds totaling $72,600 made available through Indianas Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

THRIVE RCO, an organization in Scott County, was also a part of getting the vending machine installed in Southern Indiana.

