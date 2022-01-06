This is What Has Become Of The 17 Kentuckians Involved In The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Kentuckian Robert Bauer (right), with his cousin in the U.S. Capitol during the failed Jan. 6 insurrection.

So far, three Kentuckians and one former UK student have been sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which occurred one year ago today. None have been sentenced to more than 45 days in jail.

At least 14 more Kentucky residents have been charged for the breaching of the Capitol, which occurred while Congress was voting to certify the election of President Joe Biden. Five of those who haven’t been sentenced face charges of physical violence that go beyond entering the Capitol.

Here who has been sentenced so far:

Robert Bauer

Bauer, a Cave City resident, entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his cousin, chanting “stop the steal” and wearing a Trump 2020 hat.

In October, he became the first Kentuckian to be charged for the failed insurrection, pleading guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.

He’s been sentenced to the highest amount of jail time so far for a Kentucky resident: 45 days in jail, plus 60 hours of community service and a restitution charge of $500.

At the Capitol, Bauer was also captured in video chanting “Our house! Our house!” with a crowd of people behind him.

Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson

The Vinsons are a husband and wife duo from Morganfield, Kentucky, who entered the Capitol after attending then President Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal rally.

When Lori Ann Vinson was fired from her job as a nurse for her involvement, she told 44 News in Evansville, Indiana, that she would “do it again tomorrow.”

Since then, Vinson has said she regretted her statements to the media.

Both pled guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They were sentenced, not to jail time, but five years of probation. They were also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and $500 in restitution each.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright

Courtright is not a Kentucky resident, but this former UK student gained particular derision for involvement in the Capitol attack because of her posts on Instagram afterwards.

“Can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here !” Courtright wrote on the social media app, with a picture of her raising her arms in celebration with the Capitol in the background.

“Now I understand that I am a horrible person,” she said at her sentencing, which was for one charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Courtright, who pled guilty, was ordered to serve one month in jail, one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service. She must also pay $500.

The Kentuckians Left To Be Sentenced

Clayton Ray Mullins – Mayfield, Kentucky

Mullins was indicted with eight other people for his involvement in the assault of a Capitol police officer. Mullins was caught on video aggressively tugging the officer’s leg after the officer was pulled into a mob of protesters outside of the Capitol.

He faces six charges, including assaulting an officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Stephen Chase Randolph – Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Randolph faces nine charges, including assaulting an officer. The FBI says that Randolph was one of the first Capitol rioters who pushed through the metal barricades on the western side of the Capitol, knocking a Capitol officer unconscious in the process. The FBI’s statement of facts says that Randolph continued to assault two other officers by “physically pushing, shoving, grabbing, and generally resisting” them. All of this was caught on camera. When interviewed by the FBI, Randolph said it was “fucking fun” to be part of the mob.

Nicholas Brockhoff – Covington, Kentucky

Nicholas Brockhoff faces six charges, including knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence in the Capitol building or on its grounds. The FBI says Brockhoff sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers who were attempting to hold back rioters. He is then reportedly seen on video entering the Capitol through a broken window. He is also seen in several photos and videos wearing a police helmet.

Peter Schwartz – Uniontown, Kentucky

Schwartz faces nine charges, including assaulting an officer. The FBI says they caught Schwartz on video spraying an orange substance from a black canister at officers outside the Capitol building. He later is captured using a red canister that the FBI says appeared to be mace. He is also captured carrying a wooden baton. In Facebook posts after the riot, Schwartz reportedly posted, “What happened yesterday was the opening of a war. I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war.”

Kurt Peterson – Hodgenville, Kentucky

Peterson faces six charges, including engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building. The FBI says Peterson was seen in a video smashing a window pane in the Capitol building with wooden sticks and his fist.

Michael Sparks – Western District of Kentucky

Sparks faces four charges. The FBI says they captured him on video, busting out a Capitol window with a police shield and being the first to enter the building through it.

Damon Michael Beckley – Cub Run, Kentucky

Beckley faces five charges.

Eric Douglas Clark – Louisville, Kentucky

Clark faces two charges.

Joseph Irwin – Cecilia, Kentucky

Irwin faces two charges.

Chad Barrett Jones – Louisville, Kentucky

Jones faces four charges.

Jordan Revlett – Owensboro, Kentucky

Revlett faces four charges. He has a plea agreement hearing on Jan. 14.

Michael Orangias – Louisville, Kentucky

Orangias has pled guilty to one charge. His sentencing hearing is set.

Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams – Lexington, Kentucky

Crase and Williams entered the Capitol together. They have both pled guilty and are set to be sentenced on Jan. 13.

