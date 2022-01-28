These 2 Kentucky Bakeries Have The Best Bread In The State, According To Food & Wine Magazine

Blue Dog Bakery & Café has the best bread in Louisville, according to Food & Wine Magazine.

Bluegrass Baking Co. and Blue Dog Bakery & Café are on a roll and deserve a toast: they’ve got the best bread in Kentucky, according to Food & Wine magazine.

The magazine released their list, “The Best Bread in Every State,” earlier this week. Bluegrass Baking Co., which is based in Lexington, took home the majority of the acclaim for Kentucky.

But Louisville’s Blue Dog Bakery & Café also got a shout-out: “Looking for the best bread in Louisville? Pick up a perfect Pugliese loaf from Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe. Or a baguette. Or both,” wrote David Landsel, the article’s author.

Blue Dog Bakery & Café is open Tuesday through Saturday at 2868 Frankfort Ave.

