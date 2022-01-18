There Are All Sorts Of Open Artist Opportunities At Frankfort’s Josephine Sculpture Park

The Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, Kentucky, is seeking students and adults for residencies, fellowships, internships and a new work exchange program.

The park contains nearly 80 contemporary artworks across its 30 acres. There are habitat restoration projects to reintroduce native plants and wildlife to the park. It is open year round from sunup to sunset with no fee for admission. The park is described as a place “where art meets earth.”

“Our vision for JSP is to use our space and location to elevate messages of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access,” says Founding Director Melanie VanHouten. “We have shared the work of artists from across the globe, including Chakaia Booker, Peyton Scott Russell, Wayne Potratz, Daniel Shieh, Andrea Stanislav, Clare Koury, Rollin Marquette, Boaz Vaadia, Kiah Celeste and Heather Hart, among others. We want as many artists as possible to learn about these opportunities and apply.”

Preference for these opportunities will be given to artists living, working or from Kentucky; artists who identify as a person of color; artists who identify as a woman, gender non-conforming, or transgender persons; artists who explore themes of social or environmental justice; or whose proposal is site specific to the sculpture park or the Frankfort area.

From a release:

Artists are encouraged to apply for a 2022-2023 Artist Residency and Fellowship. This funded opportunity includes residency, workshop and exhibition programs to support emerging, mid-career and professional artists through unique, supported and equipped non-traditional studio space for large-scale sculpture, murals and community artworks. Our application deadline is February 1, 2022. Emerging artists, recent grads, and artists growing their experience are encouraged to apply to our NEW 2022 Work Exchange Artist Residency, to live and work onsite supporting our Park Manager, staff, and volunteers in a variety of activities. This is a 6-month, funded opportunity. Our application deadline is February 27, 2022.

We offer several internship opportunities with flexible start dates and a variety of responsibilities,generally involving arts education, environmental education, art studio, arts administration, and park grounds maintenance and conservation efforts. Applications are open now for our Artist Internship and Conservation and Outreach Internship. Our application deadline is February 27, 2022. All applications are available at josephinesculpturepark.org.

