The Musical CATS Is On The Road Again And Will Hit Louisville This Month

Forget that insane CATS movie. Actually don’t forget that. See that movie and then when you are thoroughly weirded out, get yourself a ticket to the musical that started it all. The seven-time Tony Award-winning CATS is coming to Louisville from Jan. 18-23. It will play at the Kentucky Center as part of its latest North American tour. Tickets are on sale now and available by calling 502-584-7777 or online at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

The musical was composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on a book by T.S. Eliot called “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” The musical has been seen by 75 million people in more than 30 countries and in at least 15 languages. The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. It ran for 7,485 shows over 18 years. There is new sound design, direction and choreography.

In case you don’t know, CATS tells the story of this group of, you guessed it, cats. The cats in question are the Jellicle cats and, on this particular night of the play, they meet to decide which cat will ascend to the “Heaviside layer” and come back to a new life. Most of the play is deciding which cat it will be and meeting all the candidates.

All I have to say is that the ‘80s was a weird era. Maybe the last original era.

CATS will play the Kentucky Center Jan. 18-23. The performance schedule is Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m.

The Sunday evening show will be performed at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

