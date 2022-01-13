The Louisville Storytellers Project Shifts Back To In-Person Events So We Can Swap Stories Together

Well of course, the timing is perfect with COVID numbers raging, full hospitals and burned-out medical staff but USA Today has announced that they are returning for the 2022 season of its Storytellers Project with in-person events across the nation. Maybe, even with the risk, it’s something people really need right now though.

The event happens in Louisville and in 15 other cities across the United States.

Founder and director of the Storytellers Project, Megan Finnerty said this in a release, “We’re excitedly, cautiously, stepping back out on stage for stories this year. Storytellers Project audiences are the best, the energy in the room is incredible, and no honor tops having them back with us.”

The Storytellers Project is an event that features stories of the community aided by USA Today network journalists who coach the writers to share the best versions of their stories. The showcase offers a diverse mix of stories and storytellers from “entertaining” to “illuminating.”

Interested storytellers can sign up to tell a story via the Storyteller Project form. Each performance lasts about an hour, and the tickets are $8. Supporter tickets are available, which helps support the project in the community. Supporters receive acknowledgement throughout the season in the program and will receive two tickets to every storytelling event in their city during the Storyteller Project season. In addition, supporters will receive Storyteller Project swag.

From the release:

Louisville Storytellers Project Events Details:

Four shows are planned at Muhammed Ali Center on March 9, June 29, Sept. 14 and Dec. 7. Doors at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://storytellersproject.enmotive.com/events/register/storytellers-project-louisville-ky

Website – Learn more at www.storytellersproject.com

More on Storytellers Project:

Storytellers Project is a nationwide series of live storytelling nights in which neighbors and notables share true, first-person stories. These events combine oral storytelling and journalism to reflect and serve communities, as well as to develop connection and empathy in them. Journalists from USA TODAY Network newsrooms manage and host these nights in front of audiences of 75 to 1,200. The series has more than 60 nights in 2022, at venues ranging from Black Box Center for the Arts @ The Kelsey Theater in Palm Beach, to Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines and the Muhammed Ali Center in Louisville.

Themes include growing up, neighbors, food and family, and holidays.

Storytellers Project celebrates the idea that when we share our stories, we become emotionally and financially invested in one another and in our community.

