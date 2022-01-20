The Louisville Orchestra Cancels Two Shows After Musicians Catch COVID

The Louisville Orchestra is being forced to cancel their Jan. 21 and 22 performances due to COVID cases within the organization. Because of this, they are facing a shortage of players and are unable to find suitable replacements in time.

The Music Without Borders shows, which are titled “Celebrating Young Talent” and featured pianist Michelle Cann and KiMani Bridges, were originally to be held at Ballard High School and the Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast.

Cann made her orchestral debut at 14 years of age and was to be performing Gershwin’s “Second Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra.” Bridges was set to present a piece commissioned by the Louisville Orchestra titled “STATiC.” The program was scheduled to end with Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8.”

All ticket purchases will be refunded. For anyone who paid with a credit card, those folks will receive a credit card refund. Cash or check purchases will have refund checks processed and mailed. The LO hopes to get these refunds processed as quickly as possible.

For clarification these are the shows that are being canceled:

Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm

Ballard High School

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 pm

Paul W. Ogle Center at IUS, New Albany

Please note that the Louisville Orchestra performance of “Peter and the Wolf” scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Brown Theatre on Broadway will go ahead as planned.

Call 587-8681 (during business hours) or email [email protected] for questions.

