The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow Returns Tonight After 1 Year Hiatus

If you're going to need a bigger boat, you can find it at the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow.

Before you start prepping for outdoor summer adventures, there’s one winter trip you might want to make — to the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow, starting tonight.

The Louisville Boat Show has been coming to the city for 60 years and is back in 2022 after a one year hiatus.

At this year’s show, taking place at the Kentucky Exposition Center, there will be over 100 boat and RV vendors showing off their latest mobile models.

But shopping isn’t the only thing to do. There will be a boating simulator at the show, as well as boating seminars. For the kids, there’s a catch-and-release trout pond with real fish and a Bear Cave Fun Zone with games, campfire songs and Yogi Bear hugs and autographs. For the adults, there’s the Four Roses Bourbon Lounge. And for everyone, there’s a waterskiing squirrel show… because who doesn’t want to see a waterskiing squirrel?

Tickets to the event, which lasts through this Sunday, are $10 online or $12 at the box office. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Doors to the event open tonight at 5 p.m.

For more information, go here.

