The Deadline To Apply For A Major Southern Art Prize Is Approaching

Artists, don’t miss this opportunity!

The deadline for the South Arts Southern Prize and State Fellowships is approaching. This coming Monday, Jan. 10 is the deadline to apply. The prize is given to “acknowledge, support and celebrate the highest quality artistic work being created in the American South.” This prize is open to artists across Southern states, including Kentucky. The prizes are significant in dollar amount, with the Southern Prize being $25,000 for the artist with the highest artistic excellence, and a finalist award of $10,000. Each of the nine state fellowships pay $5,000 dollars.

South Arts says that it is “committed to practices and funding that create greater cultural equity, represent the diversity of our region, are inclusive of diverse voices and artistic expression, and are accessible to everyone.”The nine fellowships will be selected via a two-tiered process by a national jury. A second national jury will select the winner and finalist for the Southern Prize. These decisions will be based on artistic excellence that “reflects and represents the diversity of the region.” Note that these awards are open ONLY to visual artists.

These are the eligibility requirements:

An individual artist, or collaborative team of no more than two artists, working in one of the following categories:

Crafts

Drawing

Experimental

Painting

Photography

Sculpture

Mixed Media

Multidisciplinary

At least 18 years of age or older

Not a full-time high school or undergraduate student

A legal resident within South Arts’ nine-state service area for at least two years prior to their application

Maintain residency in their current state for the duration of their award year