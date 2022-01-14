Taco Bell Launches Totally Useless One-Taco-a-Day Digital Subscription Service Called Taco Lover’s Pass

“Mexican food” purveyor Taco Bell has launched a $10-a-month digital subscription service that allows participants to obtain a free tacos — but limits them to just one tortilla-wrapped handheld a day.

What in the fresh hell?

First of all, who can eat only one taco at a time? We know we can’t. Second, the launch of the chain’s Taco Lover’s Pass apparently follows a “successful” test run in Tucson, Arizona, where the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme was the most-redeemed taco.

Just the same, we realize some folks enjoy taco-adjacent — and totally not mystery meat-filled — handheld menu items, so we’ll share the specifics. Taco Bell’s monthly service allows subscribers scarf down one of seven of the brand’s tacos daily, free of charge. Options include the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

To unlock the once-per-day goods, users are required to purchase the pass via the Taco Bell app — yes, apparently there is such a thing. After buying the $10-a-month pass, a secret category will unlock in the app menu, allowing the subscriber to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant.

This story was originally published by LEO’s sister paper San Antonio Current.

