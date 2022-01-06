Sen. McConnell Uses Jan. 6 Anniversary To Accuse Democrats Of Advancing ‘Partisan Policy Goals’

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

On the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building, in an attempt to overturn the election results, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has accused “some Washington Democrats” of using the day to “advance partisan policy goals.”

Of course, the paradoxical thing about the statement is that he’s accusing other people of playing politics with what should be a solemn remembrance, while playing politics himself with what should be a solemn remembrance.

“As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event,” McConnell said in a statement. “It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves.”

In the statement, McConnell also called the insurrectionists “criminals” and thanked the Capitol Police.

“January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country,” he said. “The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. This disgraceful scene was antithetical to the rule of law. One year later, I am as grateful as ever for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police who served our institution bravely that day and every day since. I continue to support justice for those who broke the law.

“A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break,” he continued. “We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job. Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within.”

So far, according to a Politico tracker, more than 700 people have been arrested for crimes tied to the storming of the capital, but only 71 people have been sentenced as on Jan. 1. Of those 71 people, 30 have received prison time. There have been 17 people from Kentucky arrested, only three of which have been sentenced.

