See LEGO Cities And Superhero Displays At The Convention Center This Weekend

LEGO enthusiasts, get ready. The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is set to return for the fifth year. The show will be happening this weekend, Jan. 22-23 at the Kentucky International Convention Center. There will be new LEGO displays and offerings at this year’s event.

The LEGO artists featured in the show have spent the last year building new LEGO works and there should be plenty to see. Artists featured in the show will include Jonathan Lopez of San Diego, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago and Lia Chan of Dallas.

Tickets are limited to the show because of the never-bleeping-ending COVID pandemic and the organizer predicts the show will sell out so consider purchasing tickets early.

There will be no building zones or other interactive exhibits for the same reason but that means more displays. If you attend, face masks are required while onsite at all times.

BrickUniverse attractions include:

LEGO Cities and Train Displays

LEGO STAR WARS Displays: including massive interactive Mustafar display

World Landmarks in LEGO: Including the Golden Gate Bridge, Vatican City, London cityscape, Chicago cityscape, and Mount Rushmore

LEGO Castles

LEGO Superhero Creations: Batman, Spiderman, Captain America

“We are so excited to be returning to Louisville, Kentucky for our fifth year,” said Greyson Beights, who started BrickUniverse in 2015 when he was 14 years old, in a press release. “BrickUniverse is an event that families can expect to come to year in and year out. In the past, we have inspired thousands of local families to build and create — and we look forward to continuing that each year.”

Tickets are available for $15 online for both days via www.brickuniverse.com/louisville.

The times for each day are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4p.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.