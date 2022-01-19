Revelry Boutique + Gallery Sells Items In Honor Of Betty White, Donates Proceeds To Animal Charity

A detail of a painting of Betty White by Susan Howe at Revelry.

NuLu’s Revelry Boutique + Gallery is donating proceeds from its Betty White-themed items to the Morris Animal Foundation for a limited time.

Betty White, an actress and animal rights activist best known for her role as Rose on the hit sitcom “Golden Girls,” passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, due to a stroke. She was 99.

The donations are in honor of what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Monday.

Fans of the nonagenarian can buy hats, stickers and paintings featuring her likeness through Revelry’s website. The gallery also sells black and white prints of the actress and may get nightlights with her likeness soon, according to a representative for the gallery.

The representative told LEO that artist Susan Howe is currently working on more oil paintings of Betty White; the two that had been listed on the gallery’s website have already sold.

100% of the proceeds from the paintings will go to the Morris Animal Foundation, as will 25% of the proceeds from artist Maya Joy’s hats, stickers and prints.

The Morris Animal Foundation is dedicated to researching cancer in dogs. Betty White was deeply involved with the foundation for more than five decades.

Revelry has been selling items featuring Betty White’s likeness well before her passing.

According to the representative, White has long been “a staple” there, like Dolly Parton: “We’re gonna just have her stuff in here forever.”

