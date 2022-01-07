Pay Tribute To Bowie And Elvis With A Joint Birthday Celebration At High Horse Bar

Did you know that David Bowie and Elvis had the same birthday?

The two music legends get a joint tribute night at High Horse Bar this Saturday, Jan. 8 — what would have been their 75th and 87th birthdays, respectively.

An Elvis impersonator, Danny Dale will perform. Then, you’ll have a chance to get on stage and pay homage to Ziggy Stardust with “Bowieoke,” accompanied by a live band. A Bowie-themed DJ set will end the party on a high note.

There will be a $5 cover at the door. The doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9.

