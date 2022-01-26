Ntaba Coffee Haus To Open A New Location With A 24/7 Drive-Thru

Ntaba Coffee Haus announced on Saturday that they will open a new 24/7 drive-thru location, Ntaba Coffee Haus Fern Valley, at 2860 Packerland Way, across the highway from the airport.

Ntaba opened its first location in 2019 on Brownsboro Road. Husband-and-wife owners Robin and Stella Mountain are South African expats.

In addition to the Coffee Haus, the Mountains also run a travel company called Ntaba African Safaris, which will be headquartered at the new location as well.

Ntaba sells African coffees and teas as well as a variety of pastries.

The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fern Creek location on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

