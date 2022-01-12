Noble Funk’s Massive Brewery Opens In Old Louisville This Week

The former Old Louisville Kroger has completed its transformation into a 27,000-square foot brewery.

Noble Funk Brewing Co. is opening on Friday at 922 S. Second St., starting with three new beers and oven-fired pizzas.

“We’re ready to go,” said Dominique Shrader, who started working on the concept in 2019 with her husband, Johnathan Shrader. The Kroger closed in 2017.

Noble Funk is starting off slow. With 24 taps, the Shraders are beginning with just a few lighter drinking ales: a golden ale, a saison and an apricot wheat beer for $5 a pint. An IPA and stout are in the works.

Its hours will be limited, too. This Friday and Saturday, the brewery will be open from 4 to 10 p.m.

From then on, it will be open Wednesday through Sunday evenings.

In addition to beer, Noble Funk will also serve kombucha on tap, from the Sharders’ other business, Kentucky Kombucha. Wine and basic cocktails are on the menu, too.

Noble Funk’s pizzas will be 10-inch pies, thin crust, but not Neapolitan style levels of thin. They’ll have your classics, like cheese and pepperoni, as well as a range of specialty pizzas, including the Date Night, featuring dates, bacon, a spicy aioli and spinach. The brewery serves salads, as well.

Currently, around 8,000 to 9,000-square of the massive building is open to the public, including two areas that can be used for events. In addition to the kitchen and production areas, there’s 5,600-square feet of space that’s yet to be developed.

There will be seating outside once the weather is better. The outdoor area also features a putting green and a concrete ping-pong table.

