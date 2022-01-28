New Poll Reveals Kentuckians’ Opinions On Beshear And Sen. Paul vs. Booker

A new poll indicates that Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval rating is up, and also that U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is in a solid position for reelection.

According to a January poll from Mason Dixie Polling & Strategy, 60% of people polled statewide approve of the job the governor has been doing, which is up 5% from from a similar poll in February 2021. Beshear’s disapproval rating has lowered to 32% from 36% in that same timeframe. Those unsure about his performance moved down to 8% from 9%.

Regionally, Beshear polled the best in Louisville Metro, with a 69% approval rating and 22% disapproving of his performance, while 9% are undecided. He polled the lowest in Western Kentucky, with a 51% approval, 42% disapproval, 7% unsure split.

In terms of age, 57% of people under 50 approve of the governor’s performance, while 34% disapprove and 9% are unsure. The split for people over 50 leans more in his favor: 63% approve, 30% of people disapprove, 7% are unsure.

For the breakdown by party, Beshear predictably polled most favorably among Democrats, with 81% approving, 15% disapproving, while 4% say they are unsure. In terms of Republicans, the split is 39% approve, 50% disapprove and 11% unsure. Independents poll at 61% approve, 31% disapprove and 8% unsure.

For the U.S. Senate race, the poll suggests an early favorable position for the incumbent. The race seems like, at least at this stage, it will eventually pit the Republican incumbent, Sen. Rand Paul, against Democratic challenger Charles Booker in a general election.

The same Mason Dixie poll asked, if the election were hypothetically held today, who would your vote go to.

Statewide, 39% said Booker, 55% said Paul and 6% were undecided. Booker polled the highest in Louisville Metro with 51% and Paul polled the highest in Western and Eastern Kentucky, with both regions at 63%.

In terms of party, 73% of Democrats said they would vote for Booker, while 22% said they would vote for Paul, leaving 5% undecided. Republicans split out to 89% for Paul, 5% for Booker and 6% saying they were undecided. Independents polled at 52% Paul, 39% Booker, 7% undecided.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 19-22, with a total of 625 registered voters interviewed statewide by telephone. Mason Dixie Polling & Strategy — an independent firm which currently has an A- rating from Five ThirtyEight’s Pollster Ratings — claims that its margin for error, based on “standards customarily used by statisticians,” is no more than plus or minus four percentage points.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.