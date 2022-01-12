New Albany’s Carnegie Center Is Reviving The Teen Zine

MoodRing will be a chance for teens to express themselves and collaborate with their community.

The Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany has announced that it will begin publication on its first zine. The zine, called “MoodRing,” is geared towards Southern Indiana teens. Teens in Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties are invited to submit their artwork and literary offerings. Carnegie calls this a chance for “teens in our area to express themselves, collaborate with their community, and to answer the question: ‘what’s the mood?’”

The publication is seeking written submissions, photography and other visual artwork. Written work that is considered acceptable includes poems, prose and short stories. The pieces will be chosen in a blind, juried selection and only 30 works will be chosen for the publication.

The zine is open to all students currently enrolled in grades 9-12 in the counties listed above. Each student can submit up to three images or three written works for review. Only original work is accepted, and the deadline to submit is Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m. For more information about eligibility and submission requirements, go to the Carnegie’s MoodRing page.

For students who would like to participate but do not want to submit work, there will be a Spring Break publication workshop at the Carnegie. The workshop will teach students how to create a zine layout. These layouts will be important for creating the “MoodRing” design. No experience is necessary, and more details will be coming on the Carnegie Center’s website and social media soon.

On May 5, the Carnegie Center will host a launch party for “MoodRing” in conjunction with their annual Secondary School Art Show. Students who are published in the zine will be able to celebrate the printing and release with their family and friends.

To keep things equitable, the Carnegie Center is offering technology assistance for students who need it. If a teen wants to submit work but needs this help, they should contact Museum Educator Shamia Gaither.

Keep up with the Carnegie Center on Facebook and Instagram where there will be updates on “MoodRing” and all other programming.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.