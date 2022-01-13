Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop Opens On Bardstown Road This Week

Neat Bourbon Bar & Bottle Shop, a new 1920s-inspired outlet that will serve drinks and sell whole bottles of bourbon, is opening tomorrow, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m at 1139 Bardstown Road.

The bar will sell close to 30 brands of bourbon, including Kentucky labels like Jim Beam, Buffalo Trace, Maker’s Mark, and Wild Turkey. Their extensive drinks menu includes more than 200 varieties of bourbon, ranging in price from $5 once-ounce pours to $240 for a taste of Very Olde Saint Nick 20 Year.

You can also order from a list of seven specialty cocktails. Or, try Neat’s $10 specialty cocktail named for and “inspired by the owners” of Bungalou, the local development group that purchased the property that Neat now occupies. The drink features cognac, curacao, honey, vanilla, and lemon.

Check out Neat’s full menu of cocktails and bourbons on their Facebook page.

The owners, Owen Powell and Danielle Elder, are encouraging people to sell them unopened bottles of vintage alcohol to add to the bar’s collection –– as they put it, “WE LOVE DUSTY BOTTLES!” They’re able to resell these through Kentucky’s vintage spirits law, which allows bars to sell vintage bottles of alcohol that aren’t otherwise available from distributors.

The Courier Journal was the first to announce the news of Neat’s opening back in November. They revealed that Bungalou is also turning other buildings around the bar into 12 vacation rentals as a way of bringing in bourbon-related tourism.

Neat will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.