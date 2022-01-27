Mike Linnig’s Reopens For Its 98th Season Today After COVID-related Delay

Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up fried fish since 1925.

Mike Linnig’s reopens today after delaying its 98th season due to COVID.

The longtime Louisville restaurant was supposed to open on Thursday, Jan. 20 after originally closing for the season in November. But the restaurant posted on Facebook that it wanted to push its reopening a week in order to keep its employees and customers safe in light of the city’s recent COVID surge.

Louisville health officials announced on Tuesday that the city has likely passed its omicron surge peak although they are still urging caution for residents.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mike Linnig’s confirmed its reopening and said that it will have cake and desserts available while supplies last. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Mike Linnig’s originally opened in 1925 and is known for its fried fish.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.