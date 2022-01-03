Louisville’s Roots 101 African American Museum Named One Of The Best New Attractions In The U.S.

Roots 101 houses art and historical artifacts related to Louisville and to the African American experience from the Middle Passage forward.

This year, Louisville’s Roots 101 African American Museum is among the winners for Best New Attraction in the United States for the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. The museum came in 10th place. Judging for the contests ended on Dec. 20, and the results were announced Dec. 31.

More interesting, perhaps, is that Architectural Digest Magazine named Roots 101 one of its best design-forward museums that opened in 2021.

Roots 101 is Louisville’s almost 11,000-square foot museum that houses art and historical artifacts related to Louisville and to the African American experience from the Middle Passage forward.

Roots 101, curated and coordinated by Lamont Collins, has a mission to, “Promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievement, contribution, and experiences of African Americans using exhibits, programs, and activities to illustrate African-American history, culture and art.”

The museum opened its doors in June of 2021.

Each year, USA Today looks all over the nation for the best cultural attractions for travelers to visit “from museums and performance spaces to skateparks and water parks.” The news outlet enlists a panel of “travel experts” and then asks their readers to help them select the best attractions in the nation.

