Louisville Writer, Activist Hannah Drake Stays Unfiltered On Her New Podcast

By

Louisville writer/poet Hannah L. Drake picked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to release her new podcast, “Talk Some Shit.”  Drake describes the podcast as, “Real Talk about racism, politics, and feminism – unfiltered and unapologetic.” She says she chose the day on purpose, according to a Facebook post. 

Drake has been a persistent figure in the local fight against injustice. Her work includes her 11 books, poetry and art projects, most notably the (Un)Known Project where she sought to honor the legacy of the enslaved peoples who crossed into potential freedom from the Kentucky side of the Ohio River. 

LEO asked Drake about the new podcast via Facebook Messenger and here is what Drake had to say. 

LEO: When did you decide to do a podcast?

Hannah Drake: Early 2021 I started thinking about doing the podcast. I have been asked several times about starting a podcast, but I just didn’t feel that it was time yet. I wanted to make sure that I was ready and really had something to say that didn’t add more noise in the atmosphere but really offered content that would make people think. 

You said you chose MLK Day for a reason. Can you tell me about why this was important to you?

I started prepping last year and I waited until Martin Luther King Day because I know that is a day that many people post quotes by Dr. King and are not living their life in a way that is reflective of Dr. King’s life and legacy. I wanted to set the tone for what people would hear on my podcast. I am not doing a podcast to just be another voice. I am going to challenge people. People are not going to always agree with me or like what I have to say. And that’s okay. My job is to speak the truth. 

What can listeners of your podcast expect?

From my podcast I think people can expect me to be unfiltered and unapologetic. I didn’t create a podcast to play nice. We are in a crucial state in our nation. I am here as an artist to disturb the peace. I am here to make you uncomfortable. I am here to make you examine yourself. And that is challenging but that is the work that must be done if we have any way of making this nation a better place for all of us.

Listen to Drake’s podcast on Spotify.

About the Author

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly’s Arts & Entertainment Editor. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer,  photographer, tarot card reader, and fair to middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never were. You can follow Erica on Twitter, but beware of honesty, overt blackness and occasional geeky outrage.

