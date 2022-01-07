Louisville Politician Compares Kentucky GOP’s Squiggly New Redistricting Maps To Disney Characters

The word gerrymandered comes from the name of the salamander-like shape of an unfair legislative district in the 1800s — and the politician who signed the bill creating it, Elbridge Gerry.

Some of the new districts that the Kentucky GOP supermajority have come up with also have taken some, ahem, interesting forms themselves — causing others to accuse the lawmakers of using old tricks.

State Rep. Josie Raymond — whose new Louisville House district would pit her against another incumbent — is among those who have been critical of the maps.

In a clever Twitter thread, Raymond compared some of them to Disney characters.

Senate District 26 as Genie from “Aladdin”

As one Twitter user said, “It’s been geniemandered!”

House District 88 as Dumbo

Senate District 17 as Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

House District 94 as Kaa from “The Jungle Book”

Raymond’s comparisons even inspired others

Great idea, @RepJosieRaymond! Gerrymandered districts as Disney characters. Here’s Congressional District 1 as Ariel https://t.co/r8itm5mR8n pic.twitter.com/HWjpk4yFG9 — Mary Nishimuta (@mnishim) January 7, 2022

Other complaints about the GOP’s redistricting maps have come from the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, which accuses Republicans of drawing the maps to protect incumbents, including — notably — U.S. Rep. James Comer, whose new district stretches from southwestern Kentucky all the way to Frankfort.

Kentucky Democratic leadership was also critical of the quick release timeframe and lack of transparency from the GOP during the process.

Even some Senate Republicans complained about the Congressional map when they passed it out of committee today.

Kentucky Republicans first showed the state’s House map, redrawn in accordance with census requirements, last week — a few days before the 2022 legislative session began. At the time, House Speaker David Osborne said that the map was “more reflective” of Kentucky. Republicans introduced their Congressional and state Senate maps this week during the session.

The three bills have all been passed by one chamber and made it out of committee in the other. The legislature reconvenes Saturday to give them final passage.

