Louisville Police Arrest Man Suspected Of A 2 Week Crime Spree Targeting… Them

Robert Dumonte is accused of targeting LMPD vehicles such as these.

Louisville police say they’ve arrested a man who has been targeting their cars in a two-week thieving spree.

Louisville Metro Police found Robert Dumonte, 31, in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Wednesday night. He was in possession of a trove of police property, including two LMPD tasers, non-lethal crowd control weaponry like those LMPD used at the 2020 protests and a “multitude” of other LMPD equipment, uniforms, weapons and munitions.

Oh, and Dumonte was wearing an LMPD tactical vest with a badge and the word POLICE printed on it. When they attempted to arrest Dumonte, he fled but was eventually captured.

Police believe that Dumonte has been targeting their cars in a series of thefts. During this time period, an LMPD car was stolen. It was discovered last Wednesday without the weapons that were inside.

Police also found several other stolen, non-LMPD vehicles in Dumonte’s possession. He was also in possession of handguns, despite a Kentucky domestic violence order preventing him from carrying.

Dumonte is facing 11 charges and has pled not guilty to all of them.

