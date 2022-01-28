Licorice Pizza Is Braless, Lawless But Far From Flawless

“Do you think it’s weird that I hang out with Gary and his friends all the time?” Alana asks her older sister (Este Haim), sharing a joint on a rainy eve. “I think it’s weird that I hang out with Gary and his friends all the time.” Well, girly, you think it’s weird because, ahem, it is weird. And for as much as I typically not only tolerate, but champion, idiosyncratic lady behavior, especially onscreen, this particular brand of behavioral weirdness felt more and more untenable as the film went on. Also weird was the fact that her two older sisters (who, oddly, are in their late twenties, and all appear unwed) seem not only to put up with Alana’s boy squad antics, but give it their blessing.

It would be one thing if Alana chose to romp around with a gangly brood of teenage boys for a late-night jolt or summer lark. But socializing with those ten-plus years younger for years at a time? Twenty-five-year-old women, however insecure, underachieving, impulsive, or aesthetically disadvantaged (which, to be sure, Haim, 12 years senior to Hoffman, is not), do not tend to congregate around high school boys; they do not join them in spontaneous business schemes, kowtow to their sophomoric imperatives or flash their boobs to appease a blemished baby face. And even if a 25-year-old woman somehow did feel compelled to surround herself with a pack of adolescent hustlers, certainly her older sisters would not support it.

In this case, simply reversing the gender script from older man to older woman does not make it progressive, even if initially, it feels less sexist. “You’ve come a long way, baby,” declares the bust of Alana’s tight cotton tee, a reference to the classic Virginia Slims slogan. But over the course of this two-hour-plus film, it’s remarkable how her character goes pretty much nowhere; she, like Gary, does not evolve as a character; she, like Gary, moves from one caper to the next without ever growing as a person. In a lot of ways, the Valley itself is the most compelling character onscreen because it changes. Laws and mores evolve, businesses open and close, oil prices skyrocket.

One thing that is wholly delightful about “Licorice Pizza” is the sheer volume of attractive, yet imperfect-looking people onscreen: Crooked teeth, neck acne and leg jiggle abound, and it’s wonderful, especially in an age where practically anyone in a major motion picture looks like they could be a beauty brand ambassador. The number of scenes involving unathletic running across the sidewalks and streets of the Valley are so exuberant that they are arguably worth the cost of admission.

Anderson has long thrived on building a movie narrative out of the premise that two broken people being broken together is basically the best we can hope for. But as a whole, “Licorice Pizza” feels like a lazy mashup of Wes Anderson’s 1998 “Rushmore,” Cameron Crowe’s 2000 “Almost Famous,” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s own 2002 “Punch Drunk Love.” If culture recycles every 20 years, it would make sense that suddenly, each of these films feel relevant again.

Far be it from me to tell anyone not to enjoy this film. It’s natural to lust for the freedom of youth — even more so in a time when adulthood literally means being somewhat locked down indoors. But if you, like me, found a slice of “Licorice Pizza” ultimately less appetizing than the critics have made it, you are not alone.

This article was originally published by LEO Weekly’s sister paper, The Riverfront Times.