Learn How To Curl With An Olympian, Coming To Louisville This Week

Tyler George is also starring in the new Peacock docu-series "American Rock Stars."

Tyler George, a gold medal-winning Olympian curler, will be in Louisville this week to promote the sport with the Derby City Curling Club.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, George will be at Alpine Ice Arena (1825 Gardiner Lane) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of their Open House. Fans will be able to take photos with George, play a curling-themed trivia game, and learn to curl, amongst other activities. The event is free, but the Curling Club says that they “request a donation for a photo with Tyler.”

George will be in town today and tomorrow, too, holding private events for Curling Club members.

The Derby City Curling Club also hosts regular Learn to Curl classes. Their next one with available spots is on Feb. 12. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at this link.

George and his former teammates are featured in an upcoming docuseries on Peacock, “American Rock Stars,” which chronicles their experiences during and after winning gold for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The show premieres on Jan. 26.

Watch a video of George in action here:

