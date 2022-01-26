Jeffersonville To Add 3 New-To-Southern-Indiana Restaurants With Town Center Expansion

Jeffersonville is adding three new restaurants with an expansion to the Southern Indiana city’s Jeffersonville Town Center development.

Drake’s, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and Green District Salads are all opening locations in the shopping complex.

The expansion is significant because all of these businesses already have at least one Louisville location but no Southern Indiana presence, which means that Hoosiers now won’t have to travel across the river to reach them.

They’ll join three other new establishments: Academy Sports + Outdoors, European Wax Center, and Nails Lounge and Spa.

Jeffersonville Town Center opened on Veterans Parkway in October 2019. Businesses that already operate there include Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Chicken Salad Chick, TJ Maxx, and Torchy’s Tacos.

The City of Jeffersonville announced the expansion yesterday.

The city did not specify when the businesses would be opening, but Mayor Mike Moore said in a statement, “Jeffersonville is where new businesses want to locate and we can’t thank the developers enough for their shared vision.”

The city also said that other businesses coming to the Town Center “will be announced when the time is right.”

