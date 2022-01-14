Jack Harlow Is Now Also Being Sued In The Vibes Lounge Shooting Death

Louisville native and well-known hip-hop artist Jack Harlow and an Atlanta record label have been added to a lawsuit filed by the family of Kasmira Nash, a server who was shot and killed at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge during a 2021 Derby Eve Party.

The 37-year-old mother of two was shot during an altercation that broke out at Vibes during a May 1 Derby Eve party. Harlow’s longtime DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, has since been indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence. Harlow was present at and feet away from the shooting.

Late last year, Nash’s family filed a lawsuit against Vibes and its owner and operator Allen Evans III, claiming that the nightclub “failed to secure the venue by negligently allowing certain attendees to bypass the security screening required for all other attendees” and “that allowing attendees to bypass security created a dangerous environment for the other attendees and for the employees of Vibes.”

In an amended complaint filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, Jack Harlow and Generation Now — an Atlanta record label and management and A&R company that Harlow works with — were added to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Harlow and Generation Now “negligently employed, retained, and/or affiliated with O’Bannon,” and that they both “recklessly facilitated their attendants, associates, affiliates, employees, and agents bypassing the security screening at Vibes and entering Vibes without proper security screening.”

LEO has reached out to Harlow’s team for comment about being added to the lawsuit.

In the days after the May 2021 shooting, Harlow addressed it on Instagram posting, “My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death.”

Harlow said in the statement that he had been in touch with Nash’s family: “I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up in Kasmira Nash’s name.

